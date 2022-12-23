Tradewinds LLC. Sells 354 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Walmart by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 42,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,229,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

