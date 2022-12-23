Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,155,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,541,000 after buying an additional 133,985 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.25.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

