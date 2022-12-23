Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

