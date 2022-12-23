Burleson & Company LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.