Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 129,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 63,709 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T opened at $18.27 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

