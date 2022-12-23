AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

