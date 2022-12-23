Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

