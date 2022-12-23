Oppenheimer & Close LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 82.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 42,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

