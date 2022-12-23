Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

