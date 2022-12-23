Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

