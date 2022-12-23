GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 24,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.