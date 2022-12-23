Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

