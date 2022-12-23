Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $28.27 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $205.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

