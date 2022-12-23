Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GE opened at $81.77 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

