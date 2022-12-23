NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.
Insider Activity
NVIDIA Price Performance
NVDA opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47. The company has a market cap of $381.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.