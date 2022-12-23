My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $253.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

