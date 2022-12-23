ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $188.10 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.83 and a 200-day moving average of $199.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

