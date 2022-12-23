Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 4,332 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

