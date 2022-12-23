Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 5.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $495.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

