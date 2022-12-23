Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

