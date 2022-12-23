Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

