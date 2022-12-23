FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 80,753 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2,691.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
