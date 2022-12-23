FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 80,753 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2,691.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.