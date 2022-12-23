Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

