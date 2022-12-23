Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $79,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $90.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.