Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 6,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $90.36.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

