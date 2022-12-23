Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 623 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

