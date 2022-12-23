Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 795 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.86.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

