Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,464,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

