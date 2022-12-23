Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

