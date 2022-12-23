Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

