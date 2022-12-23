PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

