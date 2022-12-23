CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.