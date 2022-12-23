Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $212.92 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average is $231.23.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

