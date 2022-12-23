Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1,508.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day moving average is $238.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

