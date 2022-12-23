Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.