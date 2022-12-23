Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
MO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.
Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
