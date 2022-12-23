George Kurtz Sells 51,010 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

