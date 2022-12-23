Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 712 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

MDT stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

