Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $11.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

