H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

