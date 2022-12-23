Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $287,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $479.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.87 and a 200 day moving average of $437.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $343.78 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

