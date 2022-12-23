NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Cigna by 46.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Cigna by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $333.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

