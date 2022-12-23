ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after buying an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 24,855.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,844,000 after buying an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale increased their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $555.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $539.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $817.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.