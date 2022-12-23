Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 606 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DUK opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

