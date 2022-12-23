IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.