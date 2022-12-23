Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

