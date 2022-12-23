Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.