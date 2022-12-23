Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,565 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $209.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

