Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.