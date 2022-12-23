NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $153.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

