Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

